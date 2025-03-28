Amid an IT slowdown, one company is aiming for double-digit growth
Summary
- With bold bets on Generative AI, SaaS, and large account expansion, this mid-tier IT firm is defying the slowdown—staying firmly on course for $1 billion in revenue by 2031.
As India’s IT sector braces for a US slowdown, Bengaluru-based Happiest Minds is charting its own course. The mid-tier digital transformation specialist is pushing ahead with an ambitious strategy, targeting double-digit expansion through FY26 and FY27—even as larger rivals struggle to gain momentum.
Leadership revamp
As Happiest Minds enters its next phase of growth, a leadership overhaul is setting the stage for accelerated expansion.
In March, Joseph Anantharaju was elevated from executive vice chairman to co-chairman & CEO, while Ashok Soota transitioned to executive chairman & chief mentor—ensuring continuity in culture while empowering new leadership to steer the company’s long-term strategy.
The appointment of Maninder Singh as chief growth officer adds further momentum to client acquisition and cross-selling, reinforcing Happiest Minds’ reputation for agility and customer-centric innovation.
Financial outlook
Happiest Minds expects to sustain double-digit organic growth in FY26 and FY27, with analysts projecting FY26 revenue to reach ₹2,475 crore, a 21% YoY increase.
Despite continued investments in HaaS, GenAI, and talent acquisition, the company remains confident in maintaining Ebitda margins in the 20–22% range, reflecting its disciplined cost management and focus on operational efficiency.
And while potential US slowdown remains a risk, Happiest Minds has built a diversified revenue base to cushion against macroeconomic headwinds.
Its focus on private equity-backed firms and GCCs ensures demand from businesses that continue investing in tech upgrades, irrespective of economic cycles.
At the same time, expansion into Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Southeast Asia is reducing its dependence on the US. The company’s pivot to SaaS and HaaS is also creating predictable, subscription-based revenue streams, further insulating it from cyclical downturns.
Standing out in a crowded market
In an increasingly competitive IT services landscape, Happiest Minds is outpacing both industry giants and mid-tier rivals.
While TCS, Infosys, and Wipro struggle with low-single-digit growth, Happiest Minds is charting a different trajectory, with projected growth rates in the mid-teens to low-20s—well above the industry average.
Among mid-tier players like Coforge, Persistent Systems, and LTIMindtree, Happiest Minds sets itself apart with higher growth rates, stronger margins, and deep expertise in digital transformation.
With Ebitda margins of around 21%—among the highest in its category—and a 95% offshore delivery model, the company maintains a lean, cost-efficient operation while delivering premium digital services.
On track to hit $1 billion revenue by 2031
With strategic agility and an aggressive push into emerging technologies, Happiest Minds is well on its way to achieving its $1 billion revenue target by 2031.
By staying ahead of industry shifts—whether in AI, cloud-based solutions, or vertical-specific digital transformation—the company is carving out a place among global digital engineering leaders like EPAM Systems and Globant.
