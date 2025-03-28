Amid an IT slowdown, one company is aiming for double-digit growth

As India’s IT sector braces for a US slowdown, Bengaluru-based Happiest Minds is charting its own course. The mid-tier digital transformation specialist is pushing ahead with an ambitious strategy, targeting double-digit expansion through FY26 and FY27—even as larger rivals struggle to gain momentum.

Its strategy? A multi-pronged push into emerging technologies, productized services, and high-value client relationships—bolstered by strategic acquisitions and a leadership shake-up. Rather than playing defense against macroeconomic uncertainty, Happiest Minds is going all in on reinvention.

“The market is predicting a US slowdown or recession. This has clouded the prospects for the Indian IT industry. We want to state emphatically that at Happiest Minds, we see no recession-driven slowdown," said chairman and chief mentor Ashok Soota at a 26 March press conference.

This confidence stems from a series of strategic shifts—what the company calls its '10 transformational changes'—designed to strengthen its competitive edge and ensure resilience in uncertain times.

“Thanks to our 10 transformational changes and our dedicated teams, we see a good view ahead for the next two years," he added," Soota added.

Happiest Minds isn’t just bracing for macroeconomic challenges—it’s reinventing its business model to move up the value chain, expand into productized services, and deepen client relationships in high-growth sectors. This three-pronged strategy—centered on technology innovation, sales expansion, and operational excellence—is not only insulating the company from external risks but also positioning it as a frontrunner in the digital economy.

Generative AI and industry focus

At the core of this reinvention is a push into cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI, alongside a sharper industry focus.

Happiest Minds is doubling down on GenAI, launching a dedicated Business Service Unit led by its former CTO to develop enterprise-grade AI solutions. The initiative is designed to accelerate digital transformation for clients, embedding AI-driven efficiencies across operations.

To ensure its AI and digital solutions align with industry-specific needs, the company has adopted a verticalized structure, with dedicated teams across six high-growth sectors, including BFSI, EdTech, and Healthcare. This specialization allows Happiest Minds to deliver high-impact, tailored digital transformation projects, setting it apart in a crowded IT services market.

A key growth lever is expanding smaller accounts into large-scale engagements. Clients currently contributing $2–5 million annually are being nurtured into $10–20 million partnerships over the next two years. A focused team of client partners is driving this expansion, deepening relationships with 10–15 high-potential accounts to create a more predictable revenue stream while reducing volatility.

Happiest Minds is also sharpening its focus on private equity (PE) firms and their portfolio companies, offering specialized services such as tech due diligence, cybersecurity, and digital modernization—segments that remain resilient even in downturns.

Simultaneously, the company is expanding within the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) ecosystem, helping multinational corporations optimize and scale their global delivery centers in India and other cost-efficient markets.

By tapping into these high-growth segments, Happiest Minds is building a more recession-proof business, reducing its reliance on traditional IT spending cycles while capitalizing on long-term digital transformation trends.

Pivoting to product innovation – SaaS and HaaS

Happiest Minds is reducing its reliance on traditional, manpower-driven services by expanding into productized solutions and subscription-based models.

A key step in this shift was its $94.5 million (around ₹779 crore) acquisition of PureSoftware in April 2024. The deal brought in Arttha, a digital banking platform, which is now being transitioned to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, catering to both on-premise and cloud-based clients.

The company is also betting on Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS), with a new offering set to roll out in two phases—an initial version by Q4FY25, followed by a full-scale launch in FY26. Management expects the initiative to turn cash-positive within its first year, underscoring its disciplined investment approach.

While organic growth remains a priority, strategic acquisitions have accelerated Happiest Minds' expansion and strengthened its global footprint.

The PureSoftware acquisition not only bolstered the company's fintech capabilities but also diversified its revenue streams, extending its reach into Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Africa—helping reduce its reliance on the US market.

Meanwhile, the $8.5 million (around ₹71 crore) acquisition of US-based Aureus Tech Systems enhanced Happiest Minds’ digital product engineering expertise, strengthening onshore delivery and improving client proximity.

Both acquisitions, seamlessly integrated in Q1FY25, have helped push Happiest Minds' revenue growth ahead of industry benchmarks, setting a higher baseline for FY26 and FY27.