Happiest Minds launches ₹400 crore QIP1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:40 AM IST
The company has allowed for a ₹100 crore allotment for oversubscription, which could take the total deal size to over ₹500 crore
IT services business Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd launched a ₹400 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on late Tuesday evening, a person with knowledge of the development said.
