Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Happiest Minds launches 400 crore QIP

Happiest Minds launches 400 crore QIP

1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:40 AM IST Ranjani Raghavan

  • The company has allowed for a 100 crore allotment for oversubscription, which could take the total deal size to over 500 crore

The SEBI floor price is 972.16 apiece, but the indicative offer price is at 924 per share, which is at a 7% discount to Monday's share price at 924 per share.

IT services business Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd launched a 400 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on late Tuesday evening, a person with knowledge of the development said.

IT services business Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd launched a 400 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on late Tuesday evening, a person with knowledge of the development said.

The company has allowed for a 100 crore allotment for oversubscription, which could take the total deal size to over 500 crore.

The company has allowed for a 100 crore allotment for oversubscription, which could take the total deal size to over 500 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The QIP is being managed by Axis Capital and ICICI Securities, the person cited above said, asking to be anonymous.

The SEBI floor price is 972.16 apiece, but the indicative offer price is at 924 per share, which is at a 7% discount to Monday's close of 994.6 apiece.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening. However, on late Tuesday evening, it told the stock exchanges that its fundraising committee will meet on July 14.

In October 2022, Happiest Minds secured a board approval to raise capital of up to 1400 crore.

In a February 2023 interview with CNBC, Venkaraman Narayan, MD and CFO of Happiest Minds spoke about the company’s impending QIP plans. Narayan also noted that Happiest Minds was scouting for acquisitions. In January, the company acquired Sri Mookambika Infosolutions (SMI), a Madurai-headquartered company, for 111 crore.

A March 2023 Care Edge credit rating report said that Happiest Minds benefited from the experience of the management in scaling up the business and noted the company’s offerings in services such as the Internet of Things (IOT), Digital Services and Information Security

"Uncertain global environment in key markets like USA and Europe, rising human capital cost and higher attrition continues to strain the performance of Information Technology (IT) industry in India," the Care Edge ratings report added.

Happiest Minds reported a revenue of 1332.5 crore and a net profit of 216.38 crore for FY23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ranjani Raghavan

Ranjani Raghavan writes about the Indian investment ecosystem with a focus on venture capital, private equity and startups. Outside of work, she enjoys sketching and birding. You can find her @ranjanir_
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.