Happiest Minds share price falls 4% after capital raise of ₹500 crore via QIP1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST
This was the first-ever equity capital raise by Happiest Minds Technologies after its IPO in 2020.
Happiest Minds Technologies share price declined 4% on Tuesday after the company announced a capital raise of ₹500 crores or $61 million through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares.
