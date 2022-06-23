Happiest Minds shares turn ex-dividend today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 11:10 AM IST
- Dividend paying stock: The board of directors of Happiest Minds has recommended 100 per cent final dividend for the financial year 2021-22
Dividend paying stock: Happiest Minds shares are going to turn ex-dividend stock today as the board of directors of the mid-cap IT company has fixed 24th June 2022 as record date for dividend payment. The IT major has announced 100 per cent final dividend for its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22. This final dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM).