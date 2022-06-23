Dividend paying stock: Happiest Minds shares are going to turn ex-dividend stock today as the board of directors of the mid-cap IT company has fixed 24th June 2022 as record date for dividend payment. The IT major has announced 100 per cent final dividend for its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22. This final dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM).

The dividend paying company has already informed Indian bourses about the recommendation citing, "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 05, 2022, has approved the audited financial statements of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended as on March 31 , 2022 and recommended a final dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM)." Later on, the IT company fixed record date for dividend payment on 24th June 2022.

The AGM has been scheduled on Thursday, June 30, 2022, through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual means without the physical presence of the members at a common venue. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, June 25, 2022, to Thursday, June 30, 2022(both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM, annual closing and for determining entitlement of members for the final dividend for FY’22. The record date for payment of the final dividend would be June 24, 2022, and the dividend approved by the members will be paid on and after July 05, 2022.

Recently Happiest Minds shares were in news as global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley sold out shares of the company that worth ₹105 crore. As per the bulk deals available on the official website of BSE, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds offloaded 13,14,055 Happiest Minds shares or 0.9 per cent stake in the company.

In Q 4FY22 results, Happiest Minds reported 44.55 per cent jump in net profit whereas the IT company posted more than 36 rise in sales in Q4FY22 against Q4FY21.