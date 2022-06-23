Happiest Minds shares turn ex-dividend today. Details here

The dividend paying company has already informed Indian bourses about the recommendation citing, "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 05, 2022, has approved the audited financial statements of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended as on March 31 , 2022 and recommended a final dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM)." Later on, the IT company fixed record date for dividend payment on 24th June 2022.