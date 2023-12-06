Happiest Minds: This multibagger IT stock is down 46% from all-time high; should you buy?
HDFC Securities initiated coverage on Happiest Minds with an 'ADD' rating, setting a target price of ₹935 apiece, reflecting an upside of 11.30%. The company provides end-to-end solutions in the digital space.
The stock market can be unpredictable, and sometimes even the best-performing stocks can take a turn for the worse, leaving investors with significant losses. Happiest Minds Technologies is one such stock in this regard.
