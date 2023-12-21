Happy Forgings IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed by over 9 times so far; check GMP, subscription status, other key details
Happy Forgings IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹435 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Happy Forgings shares are trading higher by ₹435 apiece than their IPO price of ₹850, in the grey market.
Happy Forgings IPO: The maiden public offer of Happy Forgings Ltd has been witnessing strong demand from investors across the board. The bidding for Happy Forgings IPO, which opened December 19, will end today, December 21.
