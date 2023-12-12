Happy Forgings IPO: From issue date to price band, here's all you need to know
The company is yet to announce their price band in the next few days. The anchor book of the offer will open on December 18.
Happy Forgings, which is a Punjab-based precision machined components manufacturer, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The public issue will open for subscription on December 19 and will close on December 21.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started