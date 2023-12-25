Happy Forgings IPO: What does GMP, subscription status signal ahead of listing
Happy Forgings IPO is expected to have a strong listing, with the grey market indicating a premium of ₹400 per share. Happy Forgings, a manufacturer of heavy forgings and high-precision machined components, is set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday (December 27).
The Happy Forgings IPO garnered a robust response from all section of investors during the bidding period from December 19 to 21. The IPO was oversubscribed by impressive 82 times. The segment allocated for retail investors saw a subscription rate of 15.40 times, while the portion reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed by 63.45 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) segment witnessed robust demand, with a subscription rate of 214.65 times.
