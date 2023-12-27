Happy Forgings share price extends gain after strong debut. Buy, sell or hold?
Happy Forgings share price opened on BSE at ₹1,001.25 apiece levels whereas it listed on NSE at ₹1,000 per share levels
Happy Forgings share price listed on Indian exchanges today at strong 18 per cent premium. As per its listing schedule, Happy Forgings share price opened on BSE at ₹1,001.25 apiece levels whereas it listed on NSE at ₹1,000 per share levels. However, the newly listed stock witnessed profit booking trigger immediately after share listing and touched intraday low of ₹961 per share on NSE. But, the scrip attracted buying interest at its intraday low and bounced back strongly and touched intraday high of ₹1,044 apiece on NSE. Happy Forgings share price is currently quoting ₹1,025 per share on NSE.
