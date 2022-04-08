Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment likely today. How to check allotment status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Share allocation of Hariom Pipe Industries IPO (Initial Public Offering) is likely to take place today as tentative Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment date is 8th April 2022. Subscribers who have applied for the public issue worth ₹130.05 crore can check Hariom Pipes IPO allotment status online. To check their application status online, they can either login at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the public offer is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is bigshareonline.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status check at BSE

Those subscribers who want to check their application status online at BSE website, are advised to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Hariom Pipe Industries IPO;

3] Enter your Hariom Pipes IPO application number;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status check at Bigshare

Those bidders who have applied for Hariom Pipe Industries IPO, and want to check their application status online at the official registrar's website, they can login at direct Bigshare Services link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow step by step guide given below:

1] Login at direct Bigshare link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select Hariom Pipe Industries IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

