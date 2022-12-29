Hariom Pipe stock breaks 3-day winning streak today, but up 140% over IPO price

In its financial audit report last month, Hariom Pipe revealed that the company is in the midst of implementing the CAPEX plans for expanding the pipe mill capacities as set out in the prospectus of its maiden IPO. Furthermore, the company has obtained sanction from Canara Bank to the tune of ₹94.02 crore which will be utilized to set up a modern cold-rolled steel mill and a galvanized pipe manufacturing plant. The company is confident that the complete benefits of all these expansions and CAPEX would be visible starting FY’23-24.