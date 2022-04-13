Hariom Pipe shares list at strong premium. Should you sell, hold or buy?

For those who missed to get Hariom Pipes shares during allotment; Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "Hariom Pipes share price is currently in the range of ₹212 to ₹270. Those who want to buy this stock are advised to use 50 per cent of their surplus amount and buy Hariom Pipe shares at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹212 levels. If it comes down at around ₹212 or below ₹220, then they should accumulate the stock with rest 50 per cent amount maintaining stop loss at ₹197 per share levels for 6 month target of ₹320 levels. However, in case the stock surges and comes close to ₹270, then they are advised to book profit."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}