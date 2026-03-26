A correction of this magnitude warrants more aggressive equity investing, says Aditya Birla Sun Life CIO

Should retail investors lean towards lump sum investing or prefer SIPs?

A correction of this magnitude warrants more aggressive equity investing, depending on risk appetite. This isn't about predicting the next three to six months, which is anyone's guess, but about making decisions that impact wealth five to ten years down the line. You should continue with your SIPs for the discipline of long-term wealth creation, as that should never be touched. However, now is the time to be slightly more aggressive…