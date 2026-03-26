It’s not about predicting the next three-six months, but making decisions that shape wealth 5-10 years ahead, said Harish Krishnan, chief investment officer (CIO)–equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, who manages assets of around ₹2 trillion.
A correction of this magnitude warrants more aggressive equity investing, says Aditya Birla Sun Life CIO
SummaryWhile staying disciplined with SIPs, investors should view market corrections as opportunities to buy into companies that are well-positioned to grow in the next 20 to 50 quarters, says Harish Krishnan. Read about undervalued sectors and where he's moving his AMC's money in these roiled markets.
It’s not about predicting the next three-six months, but making decisions that shape wealth 5-10 years ahead, said Harish Krishnan, chief investment officer (CIO)–equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, who manages assets of around ₹2 trillion.
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