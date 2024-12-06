HarperCollins India is thrilled to share that Prajakta Koli's novel, Too Good To Be True, is now on preorder and off to a great start

Prajakta Koli's debut romance novel, Too Good to Be True, is making waves within a few hours of its pre-order going live and is No.1 on the Amazon India Books Bestseller chart already! NEW DELHI, Dec. 5, 2024 Prajakta Koli, who successfully wears many hats as a creator, blogger and actor, has also added 'author' to her list of accomplishments with her debut romance novel, Too Good to Be True, now available on pre-order. This keenly anticipated, fun, fresh and feel-good love story will release in January 2025 and is already making waves, climbing to the top of the Books Bestseller chart on Amazon India within a few hours of the pre-booking going live. With a story as heart-warming and relatable as Prajakta herself, Too Good to Be True is poised to be the romance read of 2025 and a treat for book lovers and Prajakta's fans. Touching upon the universal themes of modern love, relationships, friendships and family, and written in Prajakta's inimitable style, this will-they-won't-they love story promises to keep readers hooked and get even the most jaded hearts to believe in the magic of love. Talking about her debut book, Prajakta says, "I always knew I could start writing a book. But not in a million years did I think I would actually finish one. Too Good to Be True is a fictional piece of my heart that has brought a lot of happiness to me. I've always enjoyed the process of storytelling but writing this book has opened a whole new door of possibilities in my mind. It is easily one of the most challenging yet most special pieces of content I have worked on so far. I hope it brings as much joy to you as it did to me. Lots of love to HarperCollins for making this journey even more special. Here's to romance and everything that it brings to us!" Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher – HarperCollins India, adds, "Prajakta's connect with her large and ever-growing audience is phenomenal, and her versatility as a creator across media remarkable. We at HarperCollins are thrilled to be partnering with her on her next exciting venture – a funny, heartwarming, sharply observed and incredibly relatable rom-com Too Good to Be True! As publishers and editors, we're constantly on the lookout for that one fresh and addictive voice that tells a love story we know will touch a million hearts. Prajakta's book is that, and so much more. I, for one, am delighted that she has channeled her talent and her passion for books towards writing this one. It's sure to give readers all the feels and have them smitten, and I can't wait for it to be out soon!" About Too Good to Be True – From one of India's most-loved creators comes something new to fall in love with. Avani's favourite thing to do is bury her nose in romance novels, but, honestly, life can't be trusted to make the stories real, right? But in the bookstore where she works, a man walks in, straight out of the pages of her favourite love stories. Aman is hot, successful, seems to know what she's going to say before she's said it, and just cannot get enough of her. In short, he's perfect. Then why is Avani losing her mind, ignoring the advice of her BFFs and trying to convince herself that he's just too good to be true? Will Aman ever be able to figure her out? And will Avani allow him to? Wickedly witty, tender and utterly relatable at every turn, Too Good to Be True by Prajakta Koli is the sparkling, true-blue, will-they-won't-they love story you've been waiting for! About the Author - Prajakta Koli, also known as MostlySane, is one of the most successful digital content creators in India, with over 17 million followers across social media platforms. As an actor, Prajakta is known for her lead role in Netflix India's Mismatched and has starred in films such as Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, and the upcoming Amazon Prime series, Andhera. A passionate advocate for social causes, Prajakta serves on the advisory board for Goalkeepers by the Gates Foundation, has represented UNDP as its first Youth Climate Champion from India in global summits since 2021, advocating for climate action and sustainability, and representing young voices on global platforms, blending her entertainment success with social impact. She has also featured in Michelle Obama's Daytime Emmy-winning docuseries promoting girls' education. Too Good to Be True is her debut novel. Prajakta lives in Thane, Maharashtra, and can be found on Instagram , YouTube and X . About HarperCollins India HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live!, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards – in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/5046028/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}