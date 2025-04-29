Multibagger small-cap stock RPG Life Sciences jumps 12% on 800% surge in Q4 PAT, healthy dividend. Details here

Small-cap stock RPG Life Sciences witnessed a sharp 12% rally in trade on Tuesday following the announcement of March 2025 quarter results and 24 dividend. The Harsh Goenka-backed firm reported its earnings on Monday evening.

Saloni Goel
Updated29 Apr 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Shares of Harsh Goenka-backed small-cap pharmaceuticals company RPG Life Sciences surged 12% in trade on Tuesday, April 29, following a massive surge in its March 2025 quarter profit and announcement of a healthy dividend.

The company, post-market trading hours on Monday, posted its March 2025 quarter earnings, wherein it reported a 786% jump in profit after tax (PAT) to 117.35 crore, compared with 13.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Even on a sequential basis, Q4 PAT was 236% higher than 34.93 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations jumped 12.67% year-on-year (YoY) to 143.09 crore in Q4 FY25, as against 126.99 crore in Q4 FY24. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure declined by 17% from 172.71 crore posted in the third quarter of FY25.

At the end of the March 2025 quarter, Harsh Goenka owned 26,915 shares or a 0.16% stake in the company and was classified as a promoter.

The multibagger stock also recommended a solid dividend payout for its shareholders to the tune of 24 apiece.

RPG Life Sciences Baord recommended a final dividend of 20 per equity share (250% on the face value of 8 each) and additionally a special dividend of 4 per equity share (50% on the face value of 8 each) on account of significant exceptional profit on assignment of land for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

According to Trendlyne data, RPG Life Sciences has declared an equity dividend amounting to 16 per share in the past 12 months, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.72% based on the current market price.

Following the earnings announcement, the multibagger small-cap stock jumped 12% to hit the day's high of 2366.60 apiece, as against its closing price of 2108.80.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of 3,660 crore, has delivered solid returns to the investors, with the scrip up 41.24% in the last one year and 163% in the past two years. On longer time frames of five years and 10 years, RPG Life Sciences stock has rallied 766% and 1470%, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Multibagger small-cap stock RPG Life Sciences jumps 12% on 800% surge in Q4 PAT, healthy dividend. Details here
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 10:21 AM IST
