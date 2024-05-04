‘Harshad Mehta-era is back’: RPG's Harsh Goenka warns retail investors of ‘severe losses’ amid bull run on D-Street
According to the business leader, stock prices are being driven to unrealistic levels as promoters are inflating profits (through profit entry) in nexus with Gujarati-Marwari brokers.
RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has warned retail investors of suffering ‘severe losses’ amid the booming stock market as malpractices of Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh era are back, particularly in Kolkata. According to the business leader, stock prices are being driven to unrealistic levels as promoters are inflating profits (through profit entry) in nexus with Gujarati-Marwari brokers.
