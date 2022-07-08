Harshad Mehta's wife breaks silence, launches website to defend late Big Bull6 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 10:35 AM IST
- Harshad Mehta's wife Jyoti has launched a website to defend her late husband against all allegations
After more than 20 years of late Big Bull Harshad Mehta's death, his wife Jyoti has broken her silence. She has launched a website — https://www.harshadmehta.in/ — to defend her late husband who died in police custody on 30th December 2001. Through this website, the widow of the late stock broker has claimed that her husband died due to medical negligence. She has also accused the system of 'group punishment' that she and other members of Harshad Mehta's family have faced in last 30 years.