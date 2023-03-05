Has mega block deal in Adani firms roped in bulls back to market? PSU bank stocks in for a treat6 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 04:01 PM IST
- Last week, Adani shares rallied between 10% to 44% with Adani Enterprises emerging as the best performer in the Group's stocks. The strong performance comes after mega block deals in four Adani firms.
- This lifted broader markets with Nifty PSU Bank witnessing the most buying.
The same Adani stocks which led to one of the biggest losses in investors' wealth in February, became the positive factor to drive markets in the initial days of March. All Adani stocks saw the best week with double-digit gains last week for the first time after the Hindenburg report in late January. The reason behind such stellar buying is attributed to foreign funds inflow through a series of block deals in four Adani companies. The mega block deal comes as a sign of comfort among investors in embattled Adani. Does that mean, the latest rally in Adani shares has brought the bulls back to market?
