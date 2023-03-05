The same Adani stocks which led to one of the biggest losses in investors' wealth in February, became the positive factor to drive markets in the initial days of March. All Adani stocks saw the best week with double-digit gains last week for the first time after the Hindenburg report in late January. The reason behind such stellar buying is attributed to foreign funds inflow through a series of block deals in four Adani companies. The mega block deal comes as a sign of comfort among investors in embattled Adani. Does that mean, the latest rally in Adani shares has brought the bulls back to market?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}