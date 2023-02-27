Has options volume overtaken cash volumes in Indian market? Zerodha's Nithin Kamath explains
- Nithin said, in the last two years, the rise in options trading volumes is due to intraday stock traders switching to the F&O segment.
Over many reports on options volume overtaking cash volumes in the Indian market, leading online stock brokerage, Zerodha's co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday said, just looking at the volumes and not unique users can be misleading. Nithin said, in the last two years, the rise in options trading volumes is due to intraday stock traders switching to the F&O segment.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×