Over many reports on options volume overtaking cash volumes in the Indian market, leading online stock brokerage, Zerodha's co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday said, just looking at the volumes and not unique users can be misleading. Nithin said, in the last two years, the rise in options trading volumes is due to intraday stock traders switching to the F&O segment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}