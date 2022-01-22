Has the Nasdaq finally caught up with reality?

JA: There's more discussion about the beginning of something bigger. But again, this is unscientific. It reminds me an awful lot of the summer of 2007, when the credit crisis began — when Jeremy Grantham used his brontosaurus analogy for the first time — you started getting what we've had the last few days in the Nasdaq, which was remarkable top-down shifts in the markets going into the close, day after day. That was basically when the whole concept of risk-on, risk-off started to be talked about. But the tech stocks have just been regarded as 'whatever the problem, these really big FAANG stocks are immune to it.' You know — things are good, buy FAANGs, things are bad, buy FAANGs. That psychology has plainly changed. The way people are buying and selling is very disconcerting. I'm not saying that the stakes are as high as they were during the credit crisis, but the way people are trying to assimilate is very similar. And that bothers me. Do you get any sense that people are more nervous now in the last few weeks?