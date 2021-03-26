Hathway Cable and Den Networks slip as promoters start stake sale via OFS

Hathway Cable & Datacom is a leading Cable Broadband service provider. It also provides Cable Television services through its wholly owned subsidiary – Hathway Digital Private Limited, which is one of the largest Multisystem operator in India. The service provider reported a 7.7% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹62.56 crore for the Decembere quarter against ₹67.24 crore for the same quarter last year. Net sales fell 1.9% to ₹442.25 crore in December 2020 quarter over ₹450.82 crore in December 2019 quarter.