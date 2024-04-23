Hatsun Agro share price surges 15% after Q4 result; ICICI Securities upgrades the stock to a buy
Hatsun Agro share price witnessed strong buying interest a day after the company reported a strong jump in Q4 profit and EBITDA.
Hatsun Agro share price surged as much as 15 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, April 23, a day after the company reported its March quarter (Q4) result. Hatsun Agro share price opened at ₹1122.05 against its previous close of ₹1023.70 and jumped 14.7 per cent to the level of ₹1174.65. Around 1 am, Hatsun Agro share price traded 12.73 per cent higher at ₹1,154 apiece on the BSE.
