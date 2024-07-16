Hatsun Agro share price surges over 16% to hit a fresh 52-week high after Q1 result

Hatsun Agro share price: After market hours on Monday, July 15, Hatsun Agro reported a solid 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q1FY25 profit after tax (PAT) to 130.54 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 80.14 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Jul 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Hatsun Agro share price surges over 16% to hit a fresh 52-week high after Q1 result
Hatsun Agro share price surges over 16% to hit a fresh 52-week high after Q1 result(Agencies)

Hatsun Agro share price: Shares of dairy products manufacturer Hatsun Agro surged over 16 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, July 16, to their 52-week high levels, a day after the company reported its June quarter (Q1FY25) scorecard. Hatsun Agro share price opened at 1,350 against its previous close of 1,186.95 and soon vaulted 16.3 per cent to its fresh 52-week high level of 1,380. The stock, however, pared some gains and traded 7.76 per cent higher at 1,279 around 9:25 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.13 per cent up at 80,771 at that time.

After market hours on Monday, July 15, Hatsun Agro reported a solid 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q1FY25 profit after tax (PAT) to 130.54 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 80.14 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 10.4 per cent YoY to 2,375.06 from 2,150.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of 6 per share of 1 each. The record date for dividend payment is July 24, 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on or before August 14, 2024.

The company said it would hold a one-on-one meeting with analysts on Friday, July 19. 

Hatsun Agro share price has seen a decent gain in the last one year, rising a little over 23 per cent. The Senex has gained about 22 per cent in the same period.

However, it has gained significantly in the last two months. The stock hit its 52-week low of 956.10 on May 27 this year. In less than two months, the stock has surged over 44 per cent from its 52-week low to jump to tits 52-week high.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹295 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
$23 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
$65 M

3 of 14Read Full Story
3.36%

4 of 14Read Full Story
$65.47 B

5 of 14Read Full Story
$2.5 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹80 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.4%

8 of 14Read Full Story
63

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 09:54 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHatsun Agro share price surges over 16% to hit a fresh 52-week high after Q1 result

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

325.85
09:55 AM | 16 JUL 2024
3.3 (1.02%)

Bandhan Bank

200.20
09:55 AM | 16 JUL 2024
4.85 (2.48%)

Tata Steel

168.35
09:55 AM | 16 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.25
09:55 AM | 16 JUL 2024
1.65 (0.97%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HBL Power Systems

675.40
09:47 AM | 16 JUL 2024
45.35 (7.2%)

JM Financial

100.65
09:47 AM | 16 JUL 2024
5.62 (5.91%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

560.00
09:47 AM | 16 JUL 2024
29.65 (5.59%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

71.58
09:47 AM | 16 JUL 2024
3.38 (4.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue