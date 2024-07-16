Hatsun Agro share price: After market hours on Monday, July 15, Hatsun Agro reported a solid 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q1FY25 profit after tax (PAT) to ₹ 130.54 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹ 80.14 crore.

Hatsun Agro share price: Shares of dairy products manufacturer Hatsun Agro surged over 16 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, July 16, to their 52-week high levels, a day after the company reported its June quarter (Q1FY25) scorecard. Hatsun Agro share price opened at ₹1,350 against its previous close of ₹1,186.95 and soon vaulted 16.3 per cent to its fresh 52-week high level of ₹1,380. The stock, however, pared some gains and traded 7.76 per cent higher at ₹1,279 around 9:25 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.13 per cent up at 80,771 at that time.

After market hours on Monday, July 15, Hatsun Agro reported a solid 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q1FY25 profit after tax (PAT) to ₹130.54 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹80.14 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 10.4 per cent YoY to ₹2,375.06 from ₹2,150.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share of ₹1 each. The record date for dividend payment is July 24, 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on or before August 14, 2024.

The company said it would hold a one-on-one meeting with analysts on Friday, July 19.

Hatsun Agro share price has seen a decent gain in the last one year, rising a little over 23 per cent. The Sensex has gained about 22 per cent in the same period. However, it has gained significantly in the last two months. The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹956.10 on May 27 this year. In less than two months, the stock has surged over 44 per cent from its 52-week low to jump to its 52-week high.

