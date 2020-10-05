Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Hatsun Agro shares surge on hopes of bonus issue
Hatsun Agro shares had surged about 12%

Hatsun Agro shares surge on hopes of bonus issue

1 min read . 12:49 PM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • The board at its October 19 meeting will also consider financial results for the September quarter

Shares of Hatsun Agro Product rose as much as 11.5% to 870 after the company said that its board at its October 19 meeting may consider the proposal for the issuance of bonus shares.

The board at its October 19 meeting will also consider financial results for the September quarter.

The board of directors will also consider raising funds through private placement of equity shares.

The company has also fixed the record date as 29th October, 2020 for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to vote on bonus issue.

Hatsun Agro shares are up about 30% in the past three months.

At 12:50 pm, shares of Hatsun Agro had pared some intraday gains and were trading 8% higher at 841.

