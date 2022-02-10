Have bond investors gone completely insane?

To understand what may be happening, it helps to realize that when it comes to the bond market, it’s all relative. What that means is that it matters little where absolute yields are trading; what matters more is where yields are relative to the alternative. In that sense, there are no good alternatives to the U.S. bond market. Yields on U.S. Treasuries of all maturities average around 1.14 percentage points above securities from developed economy governments elsewhere in the world, according to ICE BofA indexes. That difference has expanded from 0.22 percentage point in April 2020. German 10-year notes yield 0.21%, while similar maturity securities in the U.K. are at 1.43% and are 0.21% in Japan.