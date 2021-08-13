Have the tables turned for midcap and smallcap stocks?

The selective approach of various market participants to different parts of our market has been a bonanza, since majority stocks, large and small, are yielding returns for shareholders across the board. Matter of fact, such a momentum-driven rise is typically a cue to be cautious as valuations surpass the fundamentals. Any negative news flow at this juncture will provoke a selloff, as witnessed by mid and small caps midweek. This, however, was a brief halt and the rally may continue for some time.