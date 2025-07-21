Havells India Q1 Results: Net profit sinks 15% YoY to ₹347 crore on weak demand for cooling products

Havells India, one of the country’s leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, announced its June quarter results today, July 21, reporting a 15% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹347.72 crore, impacted by weak demand for cooling products. In the same period last year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹406 crore.

On a sequential basis, net profit fell by 33%, compared to ₹517 crore reported in the preceding March quarter. Revenue from operations also fell 6% YoY to ₹5,455.35 crore, compared to ₹5,806 crore in Q1FY25, according to the company's earnings' filing.

Revenue from the Lloyd Consumer segment declined sharply by 34.4% YoY to ₹1,262 crore, which the company attributed to a weak summer season, in contrast to a strong season last year.

Revenue from the ECD segment also fell by 14.1% YoY to ₹906 crore, as unseasonal rains and a shorter summer impacted demand for fans and air coolers. Meanwhile, lighting revenue declined by around 10% YoY, due to LED price deflation.

However, revenue from the Cables segment grew by 27.1% YoY to ₹1,933 crore, supported by capacity expansion and strong industrial and infrastructure demand. The Switchgears segment also recorded a 9% YoY revenue growth, reaching ₹630 crore.

On the operating front, its EBITDA fell by 10% from the year-ago period to ₹520 crore, while margins narrowed by 40 basis points to 9.6% from 10% last year and 11.6% from Q4FY24. The results highlight that industrial demand remains encouraging, while consumer demand remains tepid.

Havells India shares down 27% from recent highs The company's shares have remained under pressure since hitting an all-time high of ₹2,106 in September 2024, having corrected 27% so far and ending five out of the last nine months in the red.

In late April, the stock came under pressure after the company highlighted challenges in its cooling division, prompting multiple target price cuts from analysts. Kotak Institutional Equities reduced its EPS estimates by 3–4% and revised its target price down to ₹1,400 apiece, while maintaining a ‘Sell’ rating on the stock.

Equirus Securities also lowered its target price to ₹1,967 from ₹2,057, citing near-term challenges.