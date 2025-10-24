Havells India’s muted Q2 leaves investors sweating amid earnings downgrades
Summary
For Havells, a shorter-than-usual summer meant fewer cooling products flying off the shelves, and then there was an overhang of higher channel inventory. Brokerages have trimmed earnings estimates due to subpar Q2 performance
Havells India Ltd investors had to contend with a modest earnings performance in the September quarter (Q2FY26). Continued weakness in demand for summer products and other consumer appliances led to a modest 5% year-on-year revenue growth of ₹4,779 crore.
