Havells India Q4 Results: Profit marginally up to ₹358 cr, dividend declared1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The company's board has recommend a final Dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2022-23.
Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise of 1.4 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹358 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹353 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
