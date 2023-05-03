Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise of 1.4 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹358 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹353 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 9.8 per cent to ₹4,859.21 crore for the quarter under as compared to ₹4,426.26 crore in the year ago period.

The company's board has recommend a final Dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2022-23.

The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of AGM.

On Wednesday, the company's share was trading 0.64 per cent up at ₹1233.65 on BSE.