Havells India Q4 Results: Profit marginally up to 358 cr, dividend declared

Havells India Q4 Results: Profit marginally up to 358 cr, dividend declared

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST Livemint
Havells Showroom in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar. Photo by Preetha/ Mint

The company's board has recommend a final Dividend of 4.50 per equity share of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2022-23.

Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise of 1.4 per cent in consolidated net profit to 358 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 353 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 9.8 per cent to 4,859.21 crore for the quarter under as compared to 4,426.26 crore in the year ago period.

The company's board has recommend a final Dividend of 4.50 per equity share of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2022-23.

The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of AGM.

On Wednesday, the company's share was trading 0.64 per cent up at 1233.65 on BSE.

