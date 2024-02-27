Havells India share price hits 52-week high after Goldman Sachs upgrades rating to 'buy'
Goldman Sachs has also raised the price target for Havells to ₹1,660 from ₹1,540, indicating an upside potential of 17 percent from the previous session's closing price.
Shares of Havells India Limited surged by 4 percent, reaching a 52-week high of ₹1,482. This notable increase came after Goldman Sachs upgraded the rating for the wires and cables manufacturer from "neutral" to "buy."
