Dividend Stock: Havells India Ltd share price remains in focus today as will trade Ex-dividend with Wednesday being a record date for interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share

Interim Dividend details: The Board of Directors of Havells India at their meeting on 16 January to consider Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024 also had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each . This translated into dividend of 400% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company.

Havells Interim dividend Record date Havells India had set record date for the payment of interim Dividend as 22 January 2022. Hence the he payment of interim dividend will be made to all shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date which is January 22, 2025 (the Exchanges already had been notified by the company on record date through separate notification dated January 10, 2025.

The 22 January 2025 record date means that as per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of Havells India a day before the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Interim Dividend payout date Havells India in its release had said that the Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of its declaration i.e. on or before 14th February, 2025.

Havells India Q3 Results On January 16, 2025, Havells India released its Q3 results, showing a 10.76% year-over-year rise in topline revenue. However, the company's profit, which came to ₹278.3 crore, decreased by 3.34% from the previous year. The quarter's revenue from Operations was ₹4888.98 crore.

The cost pressure impacted Havells operating performance. FOr instance The selling, general, and administrative costs increased by 16.91% year over year and 8.85% quarter over quarter. This rise in costs has resulted in decreased profit margins for the business.