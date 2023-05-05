Havells stock up 2%: should you buy, sell or hold?3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Havells Q4FY23 results: According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, despite macro headwinds Havells delivered healthy Q4 earning growth with strong B2B business outlook and demand led by infrastructure/construction activities.
Havells India Ltd reported an increase in its consolidated net profit of 1.57% at ₹358.04 crore on Wednesday for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.
