Havells stock up 2%: should you buy, sell or hold?

Havells India Ltd reported an increase in its consolidated net profit of 1.57% at ₹358.04 crore on Wednesday for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

According to a regulatory filing, the manufacturer of consumer electrical products reported a consolidated net profit of ₹352.48 crore in Q4FY22.

During the reviewed period, Havells' revenue from operations increased by 9.78% to ₹4,859.21 crore from ₹4,426.26 crore during the same time the prior fiscal year.

The company's total expenses in Q4FY23 rose 10.58% to ₹4,419.23 crore in comparison to ₹3,996.12 crore a year prior during the same period.

Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Havells India, stated that "moderate revenue growth is occurring amidst a weak consumer demand environment." We are excited about the prospects ahead and confident in our ability to take advantage of them even as businesses and consumers struggle with ongoing inflation.

This week, the stock has gained 4.5%. According to analysts, the price has broken above key hurdle of ₹1,250 backed with strong volumes confirming a bullish breakout.

Further, analysts expect an extension of upward move towards ₹1,350. Previous resistance will now act as support in case of dips, said an analyst.

On the BSE, Havells India shares ended the day on Friday at ₹1,285.05, up 2.30%.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, despite macro headwinds Havells delivered healthy Q4 earning growth with strong B2B business outlook and demand led by infrastructure/construction activities.

Long term we would recommend investors to ‘Hold’, advised Tape.

Brokerages have shared their ratings and opinions on the stock in response to the Q4FY23 earnings results of the consumer electrical company. Let's take a look at what they have suggested.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Havells' Q4FY23 earnings somewhat exceeded the brokerage and the street's subdued expectations, with revenue and PAT growing by 10% and 4%, respectively. Results were, at best, mixed. Lighting and Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) (down 14% YoY) disappointed, whereas Switchgears (27% YoY) and Lloyds (32% YoY) surprised favourably. C&W were in-line.

“We see a sideways H1FY24E for Havells as demand is muted, but H2FY24E may eventually start seeing benefits of a low base, leading to stock performance holding up. With this, we retain ‘buy’ at this juncture with a revised target price of ₹1,430 (from ₹1,440)," said the brokerage.

Elara Securities (India) Pvt Ltd

"We cut FY24E/25E earnings per share (EPS) estimates 6%/3% on continued losses in Lloyd and weak consumer demand. We trim our target price to ₹1,230 (from ₹1,340). We downgrade to 'Reduce' from 'Accumulate' on weak consumer demand and Lloyd’s losses likely lasting for longer term. Expect an earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% in FY22-25E with an average return on equity (ROE) of 20% and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 19%," said the brokerage in its report.

