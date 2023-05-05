Havells stock up 2%: should you buy, sell or hold?

Elara Securities (India) Pvt Ltd

"We cut FY24E/25E earnings per share (EPS) estimates 6%/3% on continued losses in Lloyd and weak consumer demand. We trim our target price to ₹1,230 (from ₹1,340). We downgrade to 'Reduce' from 'Accumulate' on weak consumer demand and Lloyd’s losses likely lasting for longer term. Expect an earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% in FY22-25E with an average return on equity (ROE) of 20% and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 19%," said the brokerage in its report.