Ahead of HBFC Bank bonus issue, this fund manager reveals why he’s bought 10 bank shares monthly for over 15 years

HDFC Bank share price in focus: As HDFC Bank shares hog the limelight following the announcement of consideration of bonus share issue in its upcoming board meeting on Saturday, July 19, a fund manager on Dalal Street revealed his strategy of quietly and steadily accumulating the stock of India's largest private lender, offering a powerful lesson in discipline, patience, and the magic of compounding.

Gurmeet Chadha, CIO & Managing Partner at Complete Circle Wealth, in a recent post on the social media platform X, said that he has been consistently buying 10 shares of HDFC Bank every month for more than 15 years, regardless of Indian stock market conditions.

Beyond this disciplined monthly approach, he also makes lump-sum purchases during market corrections, using them as opportunities to accumulate more.

His ultimate target? 25,000 shares of HDFC Bank.

More than numbers, Chadha post emphasised his mindset of thinking long term: “I think of 10–20 times in 10–20 years, not 10–20%.”

Lessons from the past! But this strategy was born from a lesson he learned the hard way.

In a post from December 2020, Gurmeet Chadha candidly shared that he left HDFC Bank in 2006, lured by a 25% salary hike, and did not vest his ESOPs.

By 2010, he realised the mistake and started his disciplined buying — 10 shares every month for 9 years at that point. Meanwhile, a colleague who stayed back had ESOPs worth ₹15 crore, Chadha shared.

His biggest takeaway from the entire experience was: Never interrupt the power of compounding!

HDFC Bank shares Chadha's long-term, compounding-focused approach reflects a deep conviction in the HDFC Bank fundamentals.

As HDFC Bank gears up for a rare bonus issue, the stock is hovering near all-time high levels of ₹2,027.40 on the BSE. Today, July 17, HDFC Bank share price hit a high of ₹2003.

The lender's stock is up 12% so far in 2025 while it has gained 23% over the past one year. HDFC Bank remains a favourite of several institutional players and retail investors alike.