HBL Engineering share price jumps 5% after company becomes first to get Kavach 4.0 approval

HBL Engineering shares rose 5% on May 14 after receiving approval for Version 4.0 of its Kavach System, with a total order book of 3,763.83 crore. The company is set to enhance railway safety with its advanced Train Collision Avoidance System.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 May 2025, 10:09 AM IST
HBL Engineering share price jumps 5% after company becomes first to get Kavach 4.0 approval
HBL Engineering share price jumps 5% after company becomes first to get Kavach 4.0 approval(Mint)

Multibagger small-cap stock in focus on May 14: Shares of HBL Engineering, a leading player in the battery and power systems sector, rose 5% in early trade on Wednesday, May 14, hitting a high of 531.50 apiece after the company received approval for Version 4.0 of its Kavach System.

“HBL received approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) for Version 4.0 of the Kavach System. HBL is the first company to receive this approval,” the company said in its exchange filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | RailTel shares rise 4%, gain 10% in two days. Do you own this railway stock?

The company stated it will begin deliveries of the Kavach System (Version 4.0) against a total accumulated order book of 3,763.83 crore, which it expects to complete within 24 months. Earlier this month, the company also received a Letter of Acceptance from Western Railway for the provision of Kavach across 48 stations, covering 428 kilometers.

The total value of the contract is 145.83 crore (inclusive of 18% GST). This marks the second Kavach order for the company in just a month. In April, HBL received five Letters of Acceptance for implementing Kavach across 413 stations, covering 3,900 kilometers. Each of these contracts is to be completed within 18 months, with a total value of 762.56 crore (inclusive of GST), as per the company’s April 01 regulatory filing.

The company has been securing large Kavach orders as the Indian government prioritizes railway safety. Kavach, also known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Automatic Train Protection System (IRATPS), is an advanced safety solution designed to prevent train collisions and improve operational safety.

Also Read | HBL Engineering share price zooms 3% on securing ₹146 crore Kavach order

India's Kavach, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system launched in 2020, has been enhancing rail safety through technology that automatically applies brakes when a loco pilot fails to act.

In March, the HBL-Shivakriti Consortium received two Letters of Acceptance from Western and North Central Railway worth 500 crore. During the same month, the consortium also secured an order worth 148.44 crore from the Bhopal Division.

In mid-December, the company had won a similar order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works valued at Rs1,522.40 crore.

Stellar performer

Despite a sharp pullback from recent highs, the stock has delivered stellar long-term returns—gaining 441% over the past two years and 741% over the last three years. The stock hit an all-time high of 739.65 in December but is currently trading 33% below that peak.

Also Read | Kellton Tech Solutions shares edge higher despite stock market crash. Here why

Annually, the stock has consistently delivered strong performance: up 160% in CY20, 53% in CY21, 67% in CY22, 312% in CY23, and 43% in CY24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHBL Engineering share price jumps 5% after company becomes first to get Kavach 4.0 approval
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.