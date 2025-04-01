HBL Power Systems stock jumps over 10% to 6-week high on securing ₹762 crore Kavach orders

HBL Power Systems shares rose 10.3% to 520.65 after securing five contracts worth 762.56 crore for the Kavach system across 413 stations. This marks the third order win in March, with a total of 2,182.84 crore in contracts secured recently.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated1 Apr 2025, 10:02 AM IST
HBL Power Systems stock jumps over 10% to 6-week high on securing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>762 crore Kavach orders
HBL Power Systems stock jumps over 10% to 6-week high on securing ₹762 crore Kavach orders(Pixabay)

Stock market today: HBL Power Systems, a leading player in the battery and power systems sector, saw its shares surge by 10.3% in intraday trade on Tuesday, April 01, reaching a six-week high of 520.65 per share following multiple orders from Central Railway.

On Monday, the company informed investors through an exchange filing that it had secured five Letters of Acceptance for the provision of Kavach across 413 stations, covering 3,900 kilometers. Each contract should be completed within 18 months, with the total value of all five contracts amounting to 762.56 crore (inclusive of 18% GST), as per the filing.

Also Read | Sensex trades volatile; key factors that weigh on market

This was the company's third order win in March. On Friday, the company stated that the HBL-Shivakriti Consortium had received two Letters of Acceptance from Western and North Central Railway.

The first order was for the provision of Kavach in the Viramgam – Rajkot – Okha Section of Rajkot Division, Western Railway, while the second was for the Dholpur – Bina Section of Jhansi Division, North Central Railway. Both projects are expected to be completed in over 700 days, with a combined value of 500 crore.

Earlier in March, the consortium received a Letter of Acceptance from the Bhopal Division for an order worth 148.44 crore (inclusive of 18% GST) for the provision of Kavach in the Bina-Itarsi-Jujharpur section, BPL-SHRN section, and the UP and DN flyover track from Jujharpur to Powarkheda of the Bhopal Division, West Central Railway.

Also Read | FM Sitharaman asks railways to implement Kavach safety system, meet capex target

In mid-December, the company had won a similar order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, valued at 1,522.40 crore.

KAVACH, also known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Automatic Train Protection System (IRATPS), is an advanced safety solution designed to prevent train collisions and enhance operational safety

Stellar performer

Despite a sharp pullback from recent highs, the stock has delivered an impressive 441% gain over the last two years and 741% over the last three years. Looking at its annual performance, the stock has consistently generated positive returns, recording significant gains of 160% in CY20, 53% in CY21, 67% in CY22, 312% in CY23 and 43% in CY24.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹200 in focus after THIS order from Adani Green Energy

However, amid a broader market sell-off, the stock has faced heavy profit booking this year, causing it to trade 30% below its recent high of 739.45 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHBL Power Systems stock jumps over 10% to 6-week high on securing ₹762 crore Kavach orders
MoreLess
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.