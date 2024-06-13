HCC gained 31% in June so far, up 162% in last one year; is it a good time to buy the stock?
Elara Capital predicts 30% upside for HCC, citing its strong position in nuclear power and debt reduction initiatives. The stock has surged in the last year, with positive returns in 3 of the 6 months so far this year.
After a 31 percent jump in the stock just in June so far, brokerage house Elara Capital sees another 30 percent upside in PSU construction firm Hindustan Construction Company (HCC). The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a target price of ₹63.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started