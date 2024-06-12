HCC shares surge over 7% on BSE: What's behind the rally? Check target, stop loss and more
Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) rose around 7 per cent as the trading session of June 12 began. This came after the company's stocks witnessed a 15 per cent rally in the previous day's trading session. What is driving the rally in HCC share price?
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), an Indian engineering and construction firm, experienced a notable uptick of over 7 per cent on the BSE, surpassing ₹50 as the trading session began on Wednesday, June 12.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started