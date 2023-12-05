HCC share price jumps over 9% to hit 52-week high on sale of Swiss arm for ₹928 crore
HCC share price touches a 52-week high after the company's arm enters into a share purchase agreement with Demathieu Bard for divestment worth ₹928 crore.
Hindustan Construction Company share price (HCC share price) surged over 9% to hit 52-week high after Steinier AG, Switzerland, a material subsidiary of the company, entered into a share purchase agreement with Demathieu Bard for the divestment of its entire equity interest in Steiner Construction SA, Switzerland, a step-down material subsidiary of the company for ₹928 crore.
