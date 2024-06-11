HCC share price soars 8% as Elara initiates coverage, sees 54% upside
HCC share price surged 8% after Elara Capital's buy recommendation with a target price of ₹63. Analyst Rajesh Bhosale highlighted a significant gap-up opening, suggesting a long-term breakout if the stock closes above the resistance at ₹41, aiming for levels of 65 and 79.
Hindustan Construction Company share price (HCC) surged over 8% on Tuesday's session after domestic brokerage Elara Capital initiated coverage with a buy recommendation, believing that the company has the ability to reclaim its former glory. Elara set a target price of ₹63 per share on HCC, indicating a 54% rise from current levels. HCC share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹41.04 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹42.99 apiece.
