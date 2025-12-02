HCC share price soars over 14% as board approves ₹1,000 crore rights issue; check record date and other details

HCC share price: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price surged 14.2% on Tuesday after the company announced the record date for its upcoming rights issue, boosting investor sentiment. In an exchange filing, the company confirmed that Friday, December 5, 2025, has been set as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to participate in the fundraising.

HCC’s board has approved the issuance of 79.99 crore rights equity shares to raise ₹1,000 crore, marking a crucial capital-raising exercise for the infrastructure major. The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹12.5 per share, reflecting a steep 48% discount to HCC’s closing price on Monday.

Under the proposed structure, existing shareholders will receive 277 rights equity shares for every 630 fully paid-up equity shares held as of the record date.

A rights issue allows a listed company to raise funds by offering additional shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their current holdings, typically at a discount, ensuring shareholders are not diluted without an opportunity to participate.

HCC Rights Issue: Key Details The company’s board formally approved the ₹1,000 crore rights issue on November 26, 2025. As per the filing, the offering will open on Friday, December 12, 2025, and close on Monday, December 22, 2025.

For investors looking to transfer their rights entitlement, the company clarified that December 17 will be the last day for on-market renunciations, while December 19 will be the final day for off-market renunciations.

The total number of rights shares being issued is 79,99,91,900, aggregating to ₹999.99 crore at the issue price of ₹12.5 per share. This price includes a premium of ₹11.5 per rights equity share, payable at the time of application.

The rights entitlement ratio has been set at 277 shares for every 630 held, ensuring proportionate allocation.

Following the issue, HCC’s total outstanding shares will rise from 181 crore to 261 crore, significantly expanding the equity base. While the board retains the authority to extend the issue period, the total duration cannot exceed 30 days from the opening date. Once submitted, applications cannot be withdrawn, the company clarified.

Hindustan Construction Company, part of the HCC Group, is a leading infrastructure developer engaged in large-scale engineering projects across India. Its portfolio spans dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro, nuclear and thermal power plants, expressways, roads, ports, water supply systems, irrigation networks and industrial complexes.

HCC Share Price Performance HCC shares surged to an intra-day high of ₹27.46, registering a 14.2% jump. Despite the sharp rise, the stock still trades 42.5% below its 52-week peak of ₹47.83 hit in December 2024, and it had touched a 52-week low of ₹21.37 in April 2025.

The broader trend continues to reflect sustained weakness, with the stock down 38% over the past year, lower by 23% in the last six months, and declining 7% in the past one month.

