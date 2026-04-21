HCL Tech Q4 Results: Board declares interim dividend of ₹24 per share. Details here

HCL Technologies, the country’s third-largest IT company, announced an interim dividend of ₹24 per share for FY26, along with its March quarter performance.

The tech giant said that its Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share, marking the 93rd consecutive quarter of dividend payouts.

The company has also set Saturday April 25, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout will be made on Tuesday, May 05, as per the company's earnings' filing.

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Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

Earlier in January, the company paid a dividend of ₹12 per share. Prior to this, it had paid similar dividends in October and July, taking the total dividend for FY26 to ₹60 per share.

HCL Tech follows a practice of distributing a portion of its quarterly profits as dividends, offering investors an opportunity to earn income alongside capital appreciation.

HCL Tech Q4 results 2026 The software company reported revenue of ₹33,981 crore for Q4 FY26, reflecting a 0.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

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In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue rose 3.3% QoQ and 2.4% YoY, while services revenue increased 0.1% QoQ and 4.2% YoY in CC terms.

Meanwhile, revenue from Advanced AI surged 6.1% QoQ in CC terms moved to $155 million, up from $146 million in the preceding quarter. In terms of operating performance, the company reported EBIT of ₹5,602 crore, down 10.6% YoY.

EBIT margin stood at 16.5%, declining on a QoQ basis but improving YoY, impacted by restructuring costs of 122 basis points (bps) in Q4 FY26, 81 bps in Q3 FY26, and 55 bps in Q2 FY26, with a full-year impact of 65 bps.

On the bottom line, net profit rose to ₹4,488 crore from ₹4,307 crore, marking a 4.2% increase.

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Meanwhile, the company’s deal bookings stood at $1,936 million, down from $3,006 million in Q3. For FY26, total contract value stood at $9,323 million, the company said in its earnings filing.

HCL Tech FY27 guidance The company expects its revenue to be 1%-4% for the current fiscal year. It maintained that revenue from the services segment is expected to grow 1.5%-4.5% YoY in constant currency (CC) terms, with an EBIT margin projected in the range of 17.5%-18.5%.

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