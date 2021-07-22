Domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities top stock recommendations includes names of companies from various sectors including the information technology (IT) and cement space. The brokerage sees a potential upside of up to over 15% in these stocks. Axis has 'Buy' stance on HCL Technologies, ACC Limited and Nippon Life India AMC.

Here are Axis Securities' top three stock recommendations:

HCL Tech: Axis believes that HCL Tech has a resilient business structure from a long-term perspective and has secured multiple long-term contracts with the world’s leading brands. A strong deal pipeline and better service mix will help HCL Tech to attain higher leading growth in FY22 as well as in FY23. It has recommend a Buy call on the stock with target price of of ₹1,110 per share, an upside of 11% from CMP (current market price).

ACC: In light of the expected revival in the cement demand post-COVID 2.0, ACC’s well-positioning in its key markets, and sharp focus on cost optimization, the brokerage expects the company to register Revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 8%/10%/11% from CY21-CY23E driven by volume CAGR of 6% and consistent realization improvement of 1% each over CY21E-23E, it said in a note explaining the rationale.

It has a target price of ₹2,490 per share for ACC, implying an upside of 16% from the CMP.

Nippon Life: ''We expect NAM’s revenue yields could gain ground once the risk-averse environment normalises gradually.. Cost controls will aid earnings. Long-term prospects of the Indian AMC industry remain in place given the low penetration levels vis-à-vis developed countries and is a play on the financialisation of savings in India,'' Axis said in the note.

It has maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹455, implying an upside of 12%.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

