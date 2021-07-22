HCL Tech, ACC among Axis Securities' top stock recommendations

HCL Tech: Axis believes that HCL Tech has a resilient business structure from a long-term perspective and has secured multiple long-term contracts with the world’s leading brands. A strong deal pipeline and better service mix will help HCL Tech to attain higher leading growth in FY22 as well as in FY23. It has recommend a Buy call on the stock with target price of of ₹1,110 per share, an upside of 11% from CMP (current market price).